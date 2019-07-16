Dusk ‘Til Dawn Nominations Now Open

Nominations are now open for the 2019 UKHospitality Dusk ‘til Dawn Awards, honouring the best in the UK’s late-night hospitality sector.

Nominations can now be submitted online across all of the following categories:

· Late-Night Food

· Late-Night Drink

· Late-Night Entertainment

· Best Service and Team

· Best Promotional and Marketing Activity

· Best Late-Night Bar

· Late Late-Night Club

· Best Late-Night Company

Nominations will close on Friday 6 September when a judging panel of leading suppliers and industry figures will shortlist three companies in each category, with the winners to be announced on 16 October at London’s famous Troxy.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Whether they are wine bars, nightclubs, live music venues or restaurants, late-night venues are always some of the most exciting venues on the high street. The apex of a night out, these are the places we go to celebrate with friends and enjoy ourselves. They are consistently at the cutting edge of hospitality and home to some of the best concepts, food, drink and entertainment.

“UKHospitality’s Dusk ‘til Dawn Awards is a celebration of all the great work done by the late-night hospitality sector. It is a chance to recognise the best talent in an extremely talented field. Make sure you nominate your favourite venues and the most deserving teams who make our nights out truly fantastic.”