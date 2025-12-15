Early Start To Christmas Drives Modest Drinks Sales Growth

Share Post Share Email

The latest data from CGA by NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker reveals that average sales across managed venues during the week ending 15 November registered growth of 3.1% year-on-year. However, momentum slowed in the subsequent seven-day period to 29 November, which recorded marginal growth of just 0.1%.

These figures continue a pattern of modest advancement established during the first fortnight of November. Whilst the growth recorded across all four weeks of the month remains below the UK’s prevailing inflation rate, the consistent upward trajectory provides a foundation for cautious optimism within the sector.

The Tracker shows year-on-year growth on nine of the 14 days in the second half of November. It peaked at +11.3% on Tuesday 18 November, when important international football matches involving Scotland and Wales brought fans out to pubs and bars. There was another inflation-beating rise of 5.8% on Saturday 22 November, which saw the opening of some Christmas markets and retail campaigns. However, wetter weather over the following weekend dampened comparisons on Friday 28 (up 0.2%) and Saturday 29 November (down 2.9%).

Long Alcoholic Drinks (LAD) have outpaced other categories for most of 2025, and that trend looks set to continue into Christmas trading. Beer sales rose by 3.7% and 1.6% in the last two weeks of November, and cider was further ahead with growth of 5.1% and 2.5%. Soft drinks also had another positive fortnight, rising 4.8% and 1.6%.

Some of LAD’s growth has been at the expense of the spirits category, where sales were behind year-on-year by 0.4% and 4.6% in the two weeks. Wine had an up-and-down fortnight, with growth of 2.7% followed by a dip of 1.1% in the last week of November.

Rachel Weller, CGA by NIQ’s commercial lead, UK & Ireland, said:

“Operators and suppliers had to fight hard for growth in November, and the month ended with disappointing news from the Chancellor’s Budget, which will do little to ease their huge burden of costs. But while volumes are clearly down, there are signs that some consumers are making an early start to their Christmas shopping and drinking occasions. Whether this modest momentum continues into December remains to be seen, and with millions of consumers very conscious of costs, venues will have to deliver top-value experiences to bring them out of home in the crucial final weeks of 2025.”