44 Years Is Long Enough, End The Ban And Trust The Fans Beer & Pub Assoc. Say ‘End The Alcohol Ban’

Share Post Share Email

The Scottish Beer and Pub Association (SBPA) is urging the Scottish Government to introduce a season-long trial to allow fans to enjoy a pint at the football.

This weekend’s Scottish league cup final will see another set-piece football fixture pass by without Scottish football fans being able to enjoy a responsible pint at the country’s national stadium, despite rugby fans being able to have a drink when Glasgow Warriors take on Edinburgh Rugby at Barclay’s Hampden on Saturday 20 December.

The alcohol ban means fans are unable to consume alcohol at a football match in Scotland unless they are in hospitality, placing Scotland behind the curve of other parts of the UK.

After securing a one-off license from Aberdeen City Council’s Licensing Board, Aberdeen FC will be the first Scottish Premiership club to trial the sale of alcohol inside the concourse of a stadium since the ban was introduced more than 40 years ago, when they take on Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Sunday.

This latest trial builds on recent trials held in Scotland’s lower leagues earlier this season which demonstrated that with sufficient safeguards in place, alcohol can be enjoyed responsibly at Scottish football matches, while providing Scotland’s clubs with a much-needed financial boost.

A legislative change is required to amend part II of The Criminal Law (Consolidation) (Scotland) Act 1995 to allow the sale of alcohol at football nationwide. The Scottish Beer and Pub Association is calling on the Scottish Government to consider introducing a season-long trial to help develop a concurrent and robust evidence base on the merits of any potential reintroduction of alcohol at football.

Paul Togneri of the Scottish Beer and Pub Association said:

“Scottish football has the highest per capita attendance in Europe, yet the matchday experience for fans pales behind other nations. Recent trials have shown how alcohol sales at football grounds can improve the matchday experience and generate vital revenue for clubs without compromising supporter and player safety.

“We urge the Scottish Government to act now and introduce a season-long trial as part of a route map to the full reintroduction of safe and moderated consumption of alcohol at football matches.

“The legislative framework governing the sale of alcohol at football is outdated and out of touch. Scottish football fans deserve the same opportunity to enjoy a pint watching their favourite team with friends as fans across the border do. It’s time for the Scottish Government to end the ban and trust the fans”.