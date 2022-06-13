East Anglia’s Leading Hospitality Group Acquires Iconic Norfolk Venue

Share Tweet Share Email

Chestnut has announced the acquisition of The Wiveton Bell in North Norfolk.

The iconic pub, situated a few miles inland from the coastline, has been one of the area’s leading food destinations for over 10 years, offering Michelin rated Bib Gourmand dining and AA 4-star accommodation in relaxed welcoming surroundings.

“We are absolutely delighted to have acquired one of Norfolk’s best-loved dining pubs,” said Philip Turner, Founder and Managing Director of Chestnut. “We’ve made no secret of the fact that we believe that North Norfolk is one of the region’s leading tourism destinations and have brought a number of new locations into the Chestnut fold recently. However, with such a fantastic established reputation and loyal customer base, the addition of The Wiveton Bell really puts Chestnut on the map in the area.

“This acquisition is great news for Chestnut and great news for people who already love the pub, as we don’t plan on changing a winning formula. Our model has always been about acquiring new properties in popular destinations, bringing in new investment and allowing the quality of the Chestnut experience to shine through the passion and expertise our people bring. We are confident this formula will enable the pub to maintain and grow its already outstanding reputation.

“In the last 24-months we’ve been very focused on Norfolk as an area for growth and see the potential to offer outstanding hospitality to the local community and visitors alike. With this latest addition we now have five locations along the coastline, stretching from Holt to Wells, and hope our investments continue to enhance the tourism offer in the area, employment opportunities and support the communities we operate in.”

