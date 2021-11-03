Eastleigh Pub Hosting Marathon Darts Fundraising Event

Share Tweet Share Email

The Station, Eastleigh is raising money for two great charities with a darts event that aims to score 180,000 points in one, marathon match. The event is open to all, so the local community can help too.

General Manager, Andy Moore, will step up to the oche at 10am on Saturday 13th November to kick-off the day. A team of pub staff, regulars, family, friends and the local community will then each take their turn to throw their best round. Three arrows each in a constant, no-breaks game until they hit the 180,000 point bullseye.

While the event is all about fun and bringing the community together for this team effort, the fundraising aim of the day is an important and personal one to General Manager, Andy Moore. Andy’s daughter, Willow, who is now six years old was born with a heart condition that meant she needed urgent open-heart surgery. Andy and The Station team have decided to split the funds raised between The British Heart Foundation and Southampton Hospital’s Ocean Ward, where Willow was cared for.

Andy commented: “The team at Ocean Ward did so much for Willow and my family that we could never repay them. We can go some way to show our gratitude by raising funds to say thank you and to help all the other children who need their fantastic care”

Andy and the team at The Station have been raising funds for Families of Ocean Ward throughout this year with collections and events, but the marathon darts match looks set to be their biggest yet.

Andy said: “I will kick-off the day with my first three arrows at 10am. We will just keep going until we reach our 180,000 point goal! My team will take part and we hope to get lots of family and friends of the pub dropping by to help too. We’d love as many members as possible of the Eastleigh community to join in. The more people we have, the faster we can reach our goal and the more money we can raise for these amazing charities”

If you are in the Eastleigh area on Saturday 13th November and want to help The Station team reach their goal, why not drop in to try your hand at throwing your best three darts. To donate to the British Heart Foundation and Families of Ocean Ward for the event, you can also visit the pub’s Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thestation-eastleigh?utm_term=bmYxyejPP