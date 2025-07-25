Editor’s Viewpoint: A Lioness Victory Would Be Just What Our Pubs Need

Share Post Share Email

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News.

What an extraordinary achievement by our Lionesses reaching the Women’s Euro final this Sunday.

The entire country will be firmly behind them, and quite rightly so.

After years of building momentum in women’s football, this represents the “pinnacle of sporting excellence” that deserves the country’s support.

For the pub and hospitality sector, this final couldn’t come at a better time.

The prospect of millions gathering in pubs across the nation to cheer on England represents a massive shot in the arm for an industry that has, and continues to endure more than its fair share of challenges.

The licensing extension allowing pubs to stay open until 1am on Sunday is to be commended, and to be fair, the government acted swiftly in granting this sensible measure.

However, this final raises once again the thorny issue of duty.

As the BBPA’s Emma McClarkin rightly points out, British pubgoers will pay an astonishing 10 times more in beer duty than their Spanish counterparts.

The UK pays the fourth-highest beer duty among competing nations, and as the price of an average pint edges over £5, something really has to give.

This amounts to nothing short of highway robbery, and brings me to one of my favourite gripes: Tax Freedom Day.

For those unaware, Tax Freedom Day measures when Britons stop paying tax and start putting their earnings into their own pockets.

This year, 2025, the Adam Smith Institute estimated that every penny the average person earned working up to and including June 11th went to the taxman. Only from June 12th were they finally earning for themselves.

British taxpayers worked a gruelling 162 days for the state this year – the latest since current records began.

That’s six days later than last year and 21 days later than before the pandemic. In 2009, Tax Freedom Day fell on May 18th, almost a whole month earlier.

Things are only getting worse. New research by the Adam Smith Institute shows the UK is on track for an even later Tax Freedom Day.

Based on current government taxation and spending plans and OBR projections, the ASI predicts that by 2028, Tax Freedom Day will fall on June 24th.

By 2030, it could fall over halfway through the year on July 2nd, meaning taxation would exceed 50% of Net National Income.

As I say, highway robbery.

But let’s not let that spoil Sunday’s final and the much-needed boost it brings to our industry. Come on, England!

I can always be contacted at edit@catererlicensee.com