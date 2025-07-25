Government Extension To Licensing Hours Continues As Lionesses Progress To Final

Share Post Share Email

Following England’s 2–1 comeback against Italy in the semi-final, the Government has confirmed a temporary extension to licensing hours across England and Wales for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 final on Sunday, 27 July.

The extension entails:

Licensed premises normally permitted to sell alcohol until 11pm may now remain open until 1am** on the night of the final.

The extension applies only to on-site alcohol sales—it does not cover takeaway alcohol, food sales, regulated entertainment, or late-night refreshment.

Premises must already be licensed until 11pm to benefit; those closing earlier are not eligible for the extended hours.

This move follows a contingent Licensing Hours Order under Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003, marking the final as an occasion of exceptional national significance. The Home Office consulted widely, with strong support from stakeholders including the LGA, UKHospitality, and the Institute of Licensing.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“The pub is the best place to watch the Women’s Euros and I’m pleased the Government will extend licensing hours.”

“The success of the Lionesses, in particular, has captured the heart of the nation and I know communities will be flocking to the pub to cheer on England!”