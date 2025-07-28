Red Tape Slashed To Revamp High Streets With New Cafes And Bars

Share Post Share Email

Communities and town centres across the UK are set to benefit from a wave of new cafes, bars, music venues and outdoor dining options, as the Government slashes red tape to breathe new life into the high street.

The government will introduce a new National Licensing Policy Framework, which will modernise outdated planning and licensing rules—cutting the cost, complexity, and time it takes to open and operate hospitality venues, and helping small businesses grow and communities reconnect.

The reforms will make it easier to convert disused shops into hospitality venues, and protect long-standing pubs, clubs, and music venues from noise complaints by new developments – ensuring the buzz of the high street can thrive without being silenced.

As part of this, the Government will introduce the ‘Agent of Change’ principle into national planning and licensing policy – meaning developers will be responsible for soundproofing their buildings if they choose to build near existing pubs, clubs or music venues.

New dedicated ‘hospitality zones’, will also be introduced where permissions for alfresco dining, street parties and extended opening hours will be fast-tracked – helping to bring vibrancy and footfall back to the high street.

The new National Licensing Policy Framework will streamline and standardise the process for securing planning permission and licences, removing the patchwork of local rules that currently delay or deter small businesses from opening. This means that entrepreneurs looking to turn empty shops into cafes, bars or music venues will face fewer forms, faster decisions, and lower costs.

This transformation is already underway through the High Street Rental Auction Scheme, which gives councils the power to auction off leases for commercial properties that have been vacant for over a year—bringing empty shops back into use and turning them into vibrant community hubs where people can enjoy a meal, drink, or night out.

The plans come ahead of the launch of the Government’s Small Business Plan which will deliver on the Plan for Change by setting out further steps to unlock the full potential of the UK’s 5.5 million SMEs – who collectively contribute £2.8 trillion in turnover and provide 60% of all private sector jobs.



Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

“This Government has a plan to replace shuttered up shops with vibrant places to socialise turning them into thriving cafés or busy bars, which supports local jobs and gives people a place to get together and catch up over a beer or a coffee.”

“Red tape has stood in the way of people’s business ideas for too long. Today we’re slashing those barriers to giving small business owners the freedom to flourish.”

“From faster café openings to easier alfresco dining, our Plan for Change will put the buzz back into our town centres and money back into the pockets of local entrepreneurs, because when small businesses thrive, communities come alive.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said: “Whether it’s cheering on the Lionesses or catching up with friends, our pubs and bars are at the heart of British life.”

“For too long, they’ve been stifled by clunky, outdated rules. We’re binning them – to protect pavement pints, al fresco dining and street parties – not just for the summer, but all year round.”

“Through our Plan for Change, we’re backing small businesses and bringing good times back to the high street.”

Kate Nicholls, Chair of UKHospitality, said:

“We strongly welcome these proposals to cut red tape and make it easier to open and operate hospitality venues, create jobs and grow the economy. Measures like streamlined licensing, hospitality zones, and protections for existing venues are positive steps which we have been pushing for some time.”

“We know that hospitality is the key to reinvigorate our vital high streets, breathe life into neighbourhoods and support local communities and this is a welcome first step towards unlocking that.”

“But positive and encouraging as these measures certainly are, they can’t on their own offset the immediate and mounting cost pressures facing hospitality businesses which threaten to tax out of existence the businesses and jobs that today’s announcement seeks to support.”

“Let’s hope that this is just the start of a bold, long term plan for the high streets and hospitality, with reforms implemented swiftly and the promise of permanent lower business rates delivered in full at the next Budget to secure these new opportunities for all.”

Craig Beaumont, Executive Director at the Federation of Small Businesses, said:

“With the Women’s Euros final bringing communities together to watch and enjoy in our pubs, bars, cafes and community venues, this move is a welcome win for small firms. By cutting red tape this enables small business to serve more customers outdoors. Let’s hope this is just the kick-off to a bold, long-term small business plan.”