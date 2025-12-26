Editor’s Viewpoint: Staycation Cheer Amid the Gloom

Share Post Share Email

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News.

I hope this Boxing Day finds you well-rested after what I trust was a very Merry Christmas, and despite the doom and gloom, as successful a Christmas trading period as possible given the circumstances many of you are facing.

For once, we desperately wanted to lead with positive news, and I’m delighted to say we’ve found it.

After weeks of covering the dire consequences of the Chancellor’s Budget, my old favourite word “Staycation” has come up trumps.

Nearly 12 million people planned a festive and New Year overnight break this year, bringing a remarkable £3.3 billion boost to the economy.

Even better, this represents genuine growth. VisitEngland’s Christmas Trip Tracker Survey last year revealed that 8.8 million Brits planned an overnight holiday trip in the UK during the Christmas and New Year period, bringing an estimated £2.5 billion to the economy. This year’s figures show a huge increase in both overnight stays and spending.

For me, this is yet another example of just how much the public values hospitality, particularly when the chips are down (no pun intended).

NIQ’s recent RSM Business Tracker revealed that pubs are the strongest performers during the latest festive period, reflecting a preference for casual visits over formal dining and late-night venues. Total managed operators recorded like-for-like sales growth of 3.2% versus the previous December.

Wet-led pubs outperformed all other channels, delivering growth of 5.2%. Pub restaurants followed at 4.1%. Restaurants achieved a more modest 1.6%, while bars saw the smallest uplift at 1.3%, according to the tracker.

It makes you wonder: imagine how much the sector would thrive if it wasn’t shackled by our government, imagine the difference to the sector if hospitality VAT was cut inline with other EU countries, imagine if our alcohol duty was too!

Which brings me to the news that Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been banned from her local pub.

As I said when the ban first became public in our past couple of issues, I support it with a heavy heart.

Alas, actions have consequences, and what we are witnessing is nothing short of economic mismanagement and reckless economic harm.

It cannot continue, and I am surprised the ban has not spread to other parts of the economy—though I suspect it may in 2026.

The mood is shifting from disappointment to anger.

Livelihoods, homes, and wellbeing are all at risk with these policies, which are bringing real harm to real people.

That said it’s the festive season, today is Boxing day and other traditional earner for the trade, driven by customers socializing, seeking entertainment, and taking advantage of the relaxed festive atmosphere!

Watch out for our January 2nd issue, where we hope to include a review of 2025 and what we can expect in 2026.

And I do hope you have a wonderful and very busy New Year’s Eve!

