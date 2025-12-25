Over 1,000 Pubs Join Labour MP Ban Protest as Industry Calls for Dialogue

Share Post Share Email

More than 1,000 licensed premises have pledged to refuse service to Labour MPs as the protest against Budget tax increases escalates, whilst industry leaders urge constructive engagement between publicans and MP’s.

The grassroots campaign, organised by Dorset publican Andy Lennox, has gained significant momentum since the autumn Budget, with three establishments in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s own constituency now stating they will deny her entry over the Christmas period.

Mr Lennox, speaking about the protest action, made clear his frustration with the Government’s response to the industry’s concerns. He stated that should a Labour MP attempt to purchase a drink at his establishment, he would ask them to leave, emphasising that the sector has exhausted traditional channels of communication.

The campaign is demanding an emergency VAT reduction to 13 per cent, with Mr Lennox warning the movement will continue to grow without Government intervention.

He painted a stark picture of the current trading environment, noting that the majority of publicans within his network are either facing insolvency, experiencing severe financial difficulties, or operating on the brink of closure.

Industry Body Urges Different Approach

The British Beer and Pub Association has called for increased dialogue between the licensed trade and elected representatives.

In a statement, the BBPA emphasised its focus on collaborative working with Government to unlock the sector’s potential whilst protecting pubs, employment, and community assets.

The trade body stressed that constructive engagement between publicans and MPs represents the most effective route to achieving meaningful policy changes.

The association explicitly stated it does not endorse barring Labour MPs from premises, instead calling for increased parliamentary visits to local pubs and stronger advocacy from MPs for their constituency venues.

Whilst acknowledging the significant concerns triggered by the Budget measures, the BBPA has called for an urgent pub-specific support package from Government, suggesting a targeted approach may offer the best path forward for the beleaguered sector.

The contrasting strategies highlight the depth of anxiety within the on-trade following the Budget, with operators facing mounting cost pressures from multiple directions including business rates, national insurance contributions, and the national living wage increase.

The coming weeks will test whether dialogue or direct action proves more effective in securing the emergency support many publicans insist is essential for their survival.