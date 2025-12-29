Independent Breweries Join Call for Pub Relief on Business Rates to Stop Community Pubs Closing

Share Post Share Email

The Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) has joined growing industry calls for urgent pub specific relief on Business Rates which has led to an industry backlash against members of parliament.

Without immediate support community pubs face significant and growing costs which ratchet up over three years, with an average pub seeing a 76% increase in Business Rates. In comparison, warehouses operated by online tech giants will only pay 16% more.

The vast majority of beer from independent breweries is sold in local community pubs with many also operating their own pubs and taprooms. Some independent breweries have found their rateable values increasing 300% and facing new costs they will struggle to absorb.

Industry research published today (12 December 2025) suggests that a pub specific relief at 30% from 1 April 2026 could protect around 15,000 jobs now under threat in the pubs sector and prevent widespread closures.

This call for pub support follows an open letter sent last week from SIBA’s Board expressing its deep concern at the impact of the Business Rates decision on the hospitality sector.

“The last orders bell is ringing very loudly in our community pubs after the shock changes to Business Rates in the Budget” commented Andy Slee, Chief Executive of SIBA. “Publicans and brewers feel badly let down by a system that still isn’t fairly addressing the imbalance between big Global tech companies and small business owners.

“We were promised proper reform of Business Rates in the Labour manifesto last year and a rebalancing of the tax regime but this has not been delivered. Pubs therefore need urgent help to address the planned increase in costs through a pub specific relief and then we must introduce full and meaningful reform.”