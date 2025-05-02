Editor’s Viewpoint: Sunshine, Spring Bank Holiday – A Perfect Combination for the Sector

Share Post Share Email

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News.

There’s no denying it — it’s good news, and in our sector, we take that wherever we can get it.

The latest report from CGA by NIQ and the Coffer Group makes for welcome reading: March’s sunshine gave the nation’s pubs a much-needed sales boost, with like-for-like sales increasing across the board.

You can read the full breakdown here, and yes, there are “winners and losers,” with some segments of the sector still feeling the pinch.

But we’ll take growth any day—especially when it’s fuelled by something as simple and powerful as the great British sun.

As I write this from Bournemouth town centre, I can see firsthand the positive impact the weather is having.

The seafront has been buzzing all week, and there’s a real sense of vibrancy in the air. All of it underscores something we’ve been saying for years—hospitality thrives when the environment is right, and that includes both the weather and the legislative landscape.

That brings me to a point raised by Night Time Economy Adviser Sacha Lord, who’s again showing why he’s such a vital voice in our industry.

His call to fast-track pavement licensing couldn’t be more timely. It’s time we caught up with our European neighbours, who’ve long embraced the joys—and economic benefit—of alfresco dining and socialising.

And personally? I’d go further. Sacha Lord probably would too, he is a tireless campaigner for the sector a breath of fresh air keeping up the pressure on yet another government which takes hospitality for granted.

Pavement licenses are just the tip of the iceberg. We’ve still got work to do on VAT, duty, and business rates—issues we’ll save for another day (but not too far down the line, I promise).

Meanwhile, over at our sister title THE CARER, we’re receiving a heart-warming stream of stories about VE Day celebrations.

Care homes across the country are pulling out all the stops to honour those who “played their part,” and we’d love to see the hospitality sector join in.

So, what will your venue be doing on May 8? Please let us know and we’ll be delighted to share your celebrations with our ever-growing audience—112,722 unique visitors in April alone!

So here’s to a busy, sunny, and profitable bank holiday weekend. The public is out, the mood is good, and for once, the news is on our side. Let’s make the most of it.

