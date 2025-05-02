Ye Olde Swiss Cottage Pub Granted Temporary Protection From Development

Share Post Share Email

A historic pub that gave the area where it stands its name has been granted temporary protection from redevelopment for the next five years.

Ye Olde Swiss Cottage, in Avenue Road, was closed on February 1 by owner Samuel Smith Old Brewery, who sold the freehold and operations.

In February 2025, a local community group (Belsize Society) applied for an Asset of Community Value (ACV)

The pub, dubbed “one of London’s most eccentric pubs” had closed for a period in 2024 – and all the handpumps were removed so cask beer became no longer available.

A pub bearing the name has stood on the site since the 1830s, but the present building, which dates from 1930 and looks like an alpine chalet, is not listed by Heritage England and had no protection from developers.

However, the pub’s protected status has now changed, thanks to applications from different local councillors and organisations, and April 16 this year, Camden Council approved applications from Labour councillors, the Belsize Society, as well as Camra (Campaign for Real Ale) North London, to have the pub listed as an asset of community value (ACV).

A CAMRA spokesperson said:

“This is exciting news but just a quick reminder, ACV status does not restrict who the owners can sell to or at what price. It also does not affect an owner’s ability to seek planning permission to change the use of, or redevelop, a property after it has been designated. Once listed, an asset will typically remain on the Council’s ACV list for five years.”