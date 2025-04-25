Editor’s Viewpoint: What Are YOU Planning for VE Day?

Share Post Share Email

By Peter Adams, Editor, CLH News. As the momentous 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day approaches, we ask you—our readers, the heart and soul of the UK’s hospitality and licensed trade—what are you planning?

VE Day, marking the end of war in Europe, will be commemorated up and down the country on Thursday 8th May, and rightly so.

his is a time to honour and pay tribute to those past and present who gave so much—those who bore the burden, fought for our freedoms, and made the ultimate sacrifices.

Few industries understand the value of community and tribute like ours. Hospitality—especially pubs—have always been more than just places to eat and drink.

They’re community hubs, living memorials, gathering spots where stories are shared, toasts are raised, and history is honoured. So let’s see what you’re doing.

Street parties? Themed menus? A toast at 3pm like they did in 1945? Send us your celebrations! Share your stories, pictures, plans—and let’s show the country how the great British hospitality and pub sector pays tribute.

Marginal Growth—Massive Pressures

On a more sobering note, (no pun intended) the latest report from CGA paints a troubling picture.

Yes, marginal growth—but what’s hiding behind that headline? The market saw a mere 0.1% rise in outlets over the past 12 months, yet 20 net closures per week between January and March 2025 alone. I don’t want to pour cold water on a story revealing growth but in the “grander scheme of things” it is not stability.

Add to that the report from Begbies Traynor revealing tens of thousands of UK businesses now on the brink, which is no surprise to any of us.

I spoke just this morning with one of our readers, a publican in a small Winchester village, who told me bluntly: “We are electing to close earlier or not open at all on Mondays or Tuesdays as there is little or no footfall particularly for village pubs like mine.

Furthermore, ” She’s now forking out an extra £1,000 a month in costs, with no relief in sight.

She’s not alone. In a recent interview, Wetherspoon’s Tim Martin said his company is absorbing £1.2 million a week in additional costs—a staggering figure, but one that echoes throughout the sector.

From utilities to rates, from labour to licensing, operators are being pushed to the edge. And here at CLH News, we’re not immune either—print and postage costs have surged, putting pressure on our very ability to keep this publication coming to you.

Something has to give.

As we head into what I fear may be a “summer of discontent,” the warning signs are flashing.

Government policy is becoming a storm of costs, tariffs, and taxes, all hammering the very industry that kept communities together through the darkest times—not just during COVID, but throughout history.

We are proud of this industry, but pride alone won’t pay the bills. The powers that be must recognise this, and fast.

As always, we want to hear from you. Whether it’s VE Day tributes or the realities of day-to-day trading, your voice matters. Let’s keep the conversation alive, keep each other informed, and continue pushing for the support and recognition our sector deserves!

I can always be contacted at edit@catererlicensee.com