Star Offers Mental Health Support To Managed Pub Operators

Star Pubs is offering more than 200 of its Just Add Talent managed pub operators mental health coaching and guidance to be able to lead their teams effectively in this area.

With a large number of hospitality workers citing poor mental health in recent research, the company is launching free coaching and guidance for these operators to enable them to address mental health issues in their teams and reduce staff absences and turnover.

The scheme is intended to help them address mental health issues, such as stress, anxiety, and depression in their pub teams.

It will encourage a conversation about mental health and provide ongoing practical support for those taking part in the initiative.

By equipping operators with these vital skills, Star Pubs aims to create a healthier and more supportive working environment and improve their staff wellbeing.

Mick Howard, Star Pubs’ operations director, said: “There’s a mental health crisis in the population generally, exacerbated by the aftermath of the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the turbulent times in which we’re living. Hospitality workers are in the frontline, having the added pressure of interacting with stressed members of the public.

“A poll we did in April among our own managed operators is further proof of the scale of the problem. 88% of respondents said they worked with staff that they believe suffer from poor mental health and 64% had seen staff absences due to mental health issues.

“Mental Health Awareness Week2 is coming up in May and is the perfect opportunity for operators to naturally raise the subject with their teams. The free coaching and guidance that we are providing will give them the skills and confidence they need to address what can be a difficult and sensitive issue. There’s a business benefit, too. In a customer facing industry, happy staff are critical to creating an enjoyable customer experience.”