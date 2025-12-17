Bidfood Announces Martin Eshelby As Its First Culinary Director

Share Post Share Email

Bidfood has announced the promotion of its long-standing and highly regarded Food Innovation Manager, Martin Eshelby, to the role of Culinary Director.

For more than ten years, Martin has been a driving force behind Bidfood’s menu innovation, chef-to-chef support, and sector-specific culinary solutions. His creative ideas, expertise and industry insight have helped shape Bidfood’s approach to food innovation.

As Culinary Director, Martin will play a key role in shaping and overseeing Bidfood’s culinary vision. Drawing on his extensive experience, he will showcase the business’s strong food credentials, whilst continuing to work closely with manufacturing brands, leading new product innovation, and supporting the development of Bidfood’s annual food and drink trends.

Nicola Holden, Director of Sales at Bidfood said:

“Martin’s passion, creativity, and deep understanding of our customers’ evolving challenges make him the ideal person to lead our culinary direction.

“During his time at Bidfood, Martin has demonstrated that he is among the best in the industry, seamlessly bridging his creative flair for food together with the needs of our customers. We’re excited to see how he will continue to innovate, inspire our teams, and help shape the future of foodservice.”

Commenting on his appointment, Martin said:

“I’m incredibly excited to take on this new challenge. Bidfood has always been passionate about championing great food, and I’m looking forward to shaping the future of our culinary offering while continuing to support our customers.”