Elite Hotels Announces Charities of the Year for 2025/2026

Elite Hotels, a privately-owned collection of three individual and distinctive hotels in Sussex and Hampshire, recently announced its charitable partners for 2025/2026.

This year, Elite Hotels is proud to be supporting the life-saving work of the Air Ambulance associations serving the communities of Hampshire and Isle of Wight, and also Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

Throughout the year, to support the charities in question and raise vital funds, Elite Hotels has planned the following exciting initiatives:

Meet & Greets (April): Representatives from the charities will be visiting each of the Elite Hotels properties to meet staff and share more about their life-saving work and the impact it can have.

Run 30 (June): A fundraising campaign encouraging staff and the local community to take part in a local sponsored run.

Wings of Hope: An Air Ambulance Fundraising Gala Dinner (September/October): Exclusive fundraising dinners at each hotel with tickets available for guests and the local community. Each event will include a silent auction, with all proceeds going to the charities.

19th September – Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club, East Sussex

27th September – Tylney Hall Hotel & Gardens, Hampshire

3rd October – The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne

Restart a Heart Day (Thursday 16th October 2025): Members of the charities will provide CPR training sessions for Elite Hotels staff to provide them with the essential skills to cope in emergency situations. The training days will incorporate fundraising activites such as bake sales.

Christmas Jumper Day (December): A festive fundraiser for all staff in support of the charities.

Go Red (February 2026): A themed fundraising initiative to kick off the new year in style.The Go Red Initiative is a team fundraising day where the employess of Elite Hotels are encouraged to donate and wear red to raise the profile of the charity amongst the hotel guests.

Keith Wilson, Director of Income and Engagement Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, expressed his gratitude:

“We are incredibly honoured to be selected as Elite Hotel, Tylney Hall Hotel’s Charity of the Year. We look forward to sharing our life-saving stories with their staff and guests and collaborating to make an even greater impact in saving local lives”.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulane Serivce commented:

“We’re really looking forward to working with Elite Hotels over the next year. As an independent charity, we can’t save lives without the support of organisations in our shared community, such as Elite Hotels. It costs £56K a day to run our lifesaving service, and most of that is funded by the communities we serve.”

They continued: “We’re excited to work together on a number of fundraisers throughout the year, which will further raise awareness of our work in Kent, Surrey Sussex and beyond. My colleagues and I are looking forward to meeting many of Elite’s employees and guests over the coming year and together raising as much money as possible to help keep our helicopters flying and saving lives.”