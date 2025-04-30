Top 10 UK Cities With The Lowest Priced Pints – Offering Pub Favourites For As Little As £2.63

Share Post Share Email

Newport has been revealed to have the most affordable pints of any UK city, at just £3.12 per pint on average.

Wales dominates the top 10 most affordable spots with a stellar four locations named.

Sunderland was found to have the lowest-cost beverages among English cities.

The study by QR Code Generator analysed the average cost of pints in one of the UK’s largest pub chains, Wetherspoons. The researchers identified the UK cities offering the lowest priced drinks, finding the average cost of a pint in each.

The average costs of some of the country’s most favoured pints, Carling, Corona Extra, Guinness, Coors, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, were analysed to find the cost by location. The cities were then ranked to reveal the most affordable locations.

Taking the top spot as the UK city with the cheapest pints is Newport. The analysis found that the average cost of a pint in the Welsh city comes in at just £3.12.

Not only that, but the most affordable of all the offerings considered in the study, Coors, comes in at only £2.63 per pint on average in Newport – meaning a round could be bought for you and two friends and still have change from a £10 note.

Bangor ranks second on the list of the UK’s most affordable spots. From £2.63 for a pint of Carling or a Coors, £3.30 for Guinness and £3.75 for a pint of Stella Artois on average in the city’s Wetherspoons, the average cost of a pint in Bangor was found to be just £3.14.

Sunderland was found to have the third-cheapest pints of any city in the UK, as identified by the study. The average cost of a pint in the city would only be £3.27, meaning nights out in the city could remain affordable. Among the low-cost options on offer, fans of Guinness will be glad to discover that a pint could be bought for just £2.78 in one of the city’s locations.

Fourth on the list is Swansea, where the average cost of a pint in the city was revealed to be £3.30. Even Corona Extra, the most premium-priced pint analysed as part of the study, costs just £3.92 when averaging prices across the Welsh city’s four Wetherspoons pubs.

Preston rounds out the top five UK cities, offering the cheapest pints available. The study found that across all the drinks analysed in the research, the average cost in the city’s pubs is just £3.33 per pint, with the lowest prices seen at just £2.63 for some of patrons’ favourite pints.

Equalling the Lancashire city is Nottingham, with an average pint price also of £3.33. Wrexham and Stoke-on-Trent follow closely on the list, with their average costs revealed to be £3.37 per pint.

Wolverhampton and Bradford complete the top ten cities offering the cheapest pints, with the findings estimating the average pint to cost just £3.52 in each location.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L commented:

“Our analysis offers a handy guide for those looking to make the most of their time off, enjoying time out with family and friends, but without stretching their budget.

“While the locations on the list may not be the first that come to mind when planning a night out, compared to metropolitan hubs such as Manchester or London, cities ranking on the list, like Newport, Preston or Nottingham, offer affordable nights out without the hefty hit to your bank account.

“The results offer a reminder that great value can be found beyond the usual go-to spots, without sacrificing a good time. Plus, as the days are getting longer and spring is finally upon us, it could be a great time to explore new parts of the UK and be social, all with the bonus of being budget friendly.”