Entries Are Being Sought For The National Pubwatch Award 2025

Share Post Share Email

Pubwatches are being encouraged to enter the 2025 National Pubwatch Awards, sponsored by JD Wetherspoon, which recognises the work of schemes and their efforts to provide safe drinking environments.

Finalists will get to attend a prestigious awards dinner in the House of Lords on Tuesday, 21 October 2025.

The 2024 winner of the National Pubwatch Award was Chesterfield Pubwatch. The scheme, which has been running for 22 years, was recognised as an effective and forward-thinking organisation that worked in partnership with the Police and Chesterfield Borough Council.

Roger Butler, Chair of Chesterfield Pubwatch, said that winning the award had raised the profile of the Pubwatch locally and enabled it to access additional funding from the police and local council to support a range of initiatives, including a new community safety officer.

Butler said: “I would encourage other Pubwatches to get involved. We didn’t think we had a chance and we won. It has been massively beneficial for us”.

Chair of National Pubwatch Steve Baker OBE said:

“These awards promote good practice and recognise those Pubwatches and publicans that are working hard to provide safe and responsible drinking environments. This is a great opportunity to promote the work of a local Pubwatch scheme while receiving recognition at a national level”.

He added: “We would also like to thank JD Wetherspoon for all its support for National Pubwatch and the award”.

Wetherspoon legal director Nigel Connor said:

“Pubwatches only work because of the fantastic day to day efforts of their many members, but it is still important to specifically recognise those schemes and individuals which go the extra mile and provide an example to others. The National Pubwatch Award helps do that and Wetherspoon is pleased to support them for the sixth successive year”.

The application process will close on Friday, 15 August 2025.

To submit an on-line application to enter the National Pubwatch Award go to https://nationalpubwatch.org.uk/annual-pubwatch-schemes-award/