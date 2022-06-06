Emma McClarkin Awarded OBE

Share Tweet Share Email

Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association Emma McClarkin has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, for services to the beer and pub industry.

The award recognises Emma’s service to the industry since joining the British Beer & Pub Association in 2019, in particular her support and championing of the industry throughout the pandemic.

In response to receiving the award she said:

“I am delighted and humbled to receive this honour. It is truly wonderful to receive this recognition on behalf of the beer and pub sector and for the incredible work the British Beer and Pub Association have done throughout the pandemic and continue to do to support the sector I am so passionate about.

“When I entered the industry in 2019, I had no idea what lay ahead of us, but I have been truly amazed at the resilience, warmth and ingenuity of the people and businesses in our sector to come together and pull through a once in a lifetime challenge.

“I look forward to celebrating with my family and friends over the Jubilee weekend in my local with a pint of beer in hand!”

Kevin Georgel, Chairman of the British Beer & Pub Association and Chief Executive of St Austell Brewery said:

“Emma has shown dedication and a tireless commitment to getting real results for our industry in the most challenging of times. As a leader she has helped ensure that our sector has a unified voice when we need it more than ever.

“This award is testament not only to her passion and support for pubs and breweries in difficult times, but her desire to help our industry, innovate, look forward and be stronger than ever. On behalf of our membership and the wider sector I would like to congratulate Emma on this worthy recognition and thank her for her enormous contribution.”