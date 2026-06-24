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England’s opening World Cup victory over Croatia gave a boost to pubs across the country.

This is according to transaction data from Clover, the payments and business management platform operated by Fiserv (NASDAQ:FI), who released the data ahead of England’s second group phase game against Ghana.

Pubs and bars across England recorded a 91% increase in transaction volume alongside a 70% rise in total spend, as Thomas Tuchel’s charges began their World Cup campaign in style with a four-two victory over Croatia.

Additionally, off-licences experienced a 52% growth in transaction volumes compared to a normal week, reflecting increased consumer preparations for home viewing during the match.

Pre-match build up

The Clover transaction data highlights a clear pattern of spending leading up to the match, which kicked off at 9pm UK time, capturing behaviour among football fans throughout the afternoon hours.

Ahead of kick off, pub transaction volumes rose by 57% compared to the previous week, demonstrating a steady build-up in hospitality footfall ahead of the evening kick-off. Supermarkets and restaurants also observed moderate increases in transaction volumes of 13% and 15% respectively, as consumers chose their preferred location to watch the match and ensured they weren’t hungry during the game.

Match-Time Peak Demand

Transaction volumes at pubs surged by 148% in the first half of the game before reaching a peak increase of 230% – more than treble the normal levels – during the second half. This elevated activity continued well after the final whistle and England’s victory, creating a secondary wave of spending where post-match transaction volumes in the hospitality sector remained 190% (almost three times) higher than usual.

The most significant difference from normal evening spending patterns occurred during the match itself, transforming typically stable operating hours into intense peak demand windows for the hospitality industry.

Changing Spending Patterns

Analysing the data also shows clear customer spending patterns that differ from a typical non-match day.

Increased sales show that consumers buy more often, but in smaller amounts, while in restaurants – where sales are also up – sales volumes are much higher, but the value of each spend is lower, as customers shift from dinners out to snacks and lighter meals, to avoid missing the action.

Paul Adams, SVP, Head of Merchant Product & Commercialisation, EMEA at Fiserv, said: “England’s opening day win may raise expectations that ‘It’s Coming Home’ but as far as pubs and bars are concerned, English fans are very much ‘Going Out’ when the World Cup is on.

“Our data shows the significant benefit to the hospitality sector that the World Cup can bring, with sales almost trebling during England’s match against Croatia. This isn’t just a shift from other parts of the day, it’s a real, noticeable boost to hospitality spending, with spending across the entire day almost double that of a normal Wednesday.

“The draw has been kind to English pub owners and landlords, with the games falling at prime time for watching with friends in the pub.”