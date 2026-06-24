Essex Pub Group Opens Eighth Venue in Castle Hedingham

Credit: Majoram Pubs

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Family-run Essex pub group Marjoram Pubs is opening its eighth site this weekend, with The Elms in Castle Hedingham welcoming customers for the first time.

The venue has undergone a full interior and exterior refurbishment and features drinking and dining areas, a large beer garden and dog-friendly spaces.

The group has indicated plans to introduce live music and quiz nights, with longer-term ambitions to add guest rooms and a private function room to the site.

Marjoram Pubs, which has been operating in Essex since 1995, said the Castle Hedingham opening reflected its ongoing focus on investing in local pub sites. The village, located in north-east Essex near Halstead and the Colne Valley, is known for Hedingham Castle and the Colne Valley Railway.

The group’s director stated, “We are incredibly excited to be opening our eighth pub in Castle Hedingham. Our ethos has always been simple: to make people happy, whether that’s our customers, our team or our suppliers. The Elms is a wonderful opportunity for us to create a welcoming pub for the local community”

The opening will bring a number of jobs across front-of-house, kitchen and management roles, with flexible shifts on offer.