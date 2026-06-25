England’s World Cup Campaign and Heatwave Deliver Powerful Midweek Boost for UK Hospitality

Share Post Share Email

England’s second group-stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered another significant boost for the UK’s hospitality sector, with pubs and bars recording a 77% increase in draught beer and cider sales compared with a typical Tuesday, according to the latest Market Watch analysis from The Oxford Partnership using Beverage Metrics volume data from Vianet.

Despite England’s goalless draw against Ghana on Tuesday 23rd June, the fixture generated strong demand across the On Trade, demonstrating the continued power of major sporting occasions to drive footfall and spending in hospitality venues.

Across the UK, pubs sold 5.4 million pints of draught beer and cider during the day, equating to an average of 170 pints per outlet and generating approximately £935 of draught income per pub. The performance represented an additional 74 pints per venue compared with the average June Tuesday in 2025.

The uplift was particularly notable given the fixture took place on a Tuesday evening, traditionally one of the more challenging trading days for operators. England remained the clear driver of demand, with pubs in England selling an average of 173.8 pints per outlet, while Scotland and Wales also recorded positive uplifts as interest in the tournament continued to spread across the UK.

London delivered the highest rate of sale nationally, averaging 232 pints per outlet, while the East of England recorded the strongest growth, with sales increasing by almost 99% compared with normal Tuesday trading levels. Every English region experienced an uplift of at least 67%.

Consumer engagement was equally impressive. Among venues showing live sport, average footfall during the match more than doubled compared with a typical June Tuesday evening, reinforcing the role that England fixtures continue to play as destination occasions for consumers.

Lager remained the standout category, with sales rising by 98.3% year-on-year. World Lager proved particularly popular, increasing by 136.1%, while cider sales surged by 121.2% as consumers sought refreshing serves during exceptionally hot weather. Premium and international lager brands dominated growth, with Asahi Super Dry, Cruzcampo, Estrella Damm and Stella Artois all recording triple-digit increases.

The report also highlights the role played by the UK’s ongoing heatwave. Analysis of venues not actively promoting World Cup matches still showed sales increasing by 46.1% compared with a typical June Tuesday, suggesting exceptional weather conditions provided a significant additional boost to trading. However, the benefits were not evenly distributed. Urban and suburban venues recorded the strongest uplifts, with sales increasing by 53.3% and 50.0% respectively, while city-centre locations saw growth of just 18.6%. The findings suggest that during periods of extreme heat, consumers are more likely to socialise closer to home rather than travel into town and city centres.

Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership, said:

“England’s World Cup campaign continues to deliver a meaningful boost for the On Trade, with football and exceptional weather combining to drive consumers into pubs and bars across the UK.

The results demonstrate the continued importance of major sporting occasions in generating footfall, sales and engagement for hospitality operators.

The weather story is particularly interesting because it wasn’t city centres that benefited most. The strongest growth came from suburban and urban locations, suggesting consumers chose to stay local and make the most of the sunshine closer to home.”

Source: The Oxford Partnership Market Watch 23rd June 2026