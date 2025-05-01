Michelin-Starred Chef Jean Delport Named Ambassador for Prept. Foundation Uniting Culinary Excellence with Food Education

Share Post Share Email

Prept. Foundation – the national charity inspiring a generation to live healthier and happier lives through food – is proud to announce Michelin-starred chef Jean Delport as its first ambassador.

Delport, Executive Chef of the award-winning Restaurant Interlude at Leonardslee Gardens in West Sussex, brings exceptional culinary expertise, a deep commitment to sustainability, and a passion for nurturing the next generation of talent. His recent double triumph on Great British Menu – with two dishes selected for the final banquet – only underscores his standing as one of the UK’s most innovative and inspiring chefs.

As a Prept Foundation Ambassador, Jean will help elevate the charity’s nationwide mission to empower children and young people through immersive food education. His role will include:

Advocacy & Representation: Acting as a public face for Prept, representing its mission at key events and within hospitality networks.

Acting as a public face for Prept, representing its mission at key events and within hospitality networks. Engagement & Mentorship: Inspiring students through masterclasses and talks, particularly in local Secondary Schools where Prept is actively delivering its curriculum.

Inspiring students through masterclasses and talks, particularly in local Secondary Schools where Prept is actively delivering its curriculum. Content & Media Contributions: Creating educational content such as skills tutorials, recipe videos, and interviews to support classroom learning.

Creating educational content such as skills tutorials, recipe videos, and interviews to support classroom learning. Event Participation: Taking part in key fundraising and outreach events, including Prept’s stand and gala dinner at Skills for Chefs on 25–26 June 2025.

Taking part in key fundraising and outreach events, including Prept’s stand and gala dinner at Skills for Chefs on 25–26 June 2025. Strategic Support: Providing expert insights and thought leadership to guide the charity’s ongoing development and programming.

“I’m honoured to join Prept Foundation as an ambassador,” said Jean Delport. “Cooking changed my life, and I want young people to feel empowered by food – to understand the power of a good meal, the pride of mastering a skill, and the doors it can open. Prept’s work is making a real difference, and I’m excited to be part of that journey.”

Founded in 2020 as Table Talk Foundation and rebranded in 2024, Prept works with primary and secondary schools nationwide to deliver engaging and practical food education programmes. Its aim is to equip children with essential life skills, improve health outcomes, and build pathways into the hospitality industry – an industry that needs young talent more than ever.

“Jean is not only an exceptional chef, he’s a powerful role model,” said Jessica Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Prept. “He’s been a supporter of Prept since the very beginning, so having him officially join the team is incredibly special. His creativity, commitment to sustainability—with Interlude holding a Green Michelin Star—and passion for storytelling through food make him a perfect fit for Prept, and we’re thrilled to welcome him onboard.”

Set within a 240-acre Grade I listed estate, Delport’s Restaurant Interlude holds both a Michelin Star and Green Star, alongside 3 AA Rosettes. His food – rooted in the seasons, local terroir, and South African heritage – reflects the very values Prept hopes to pass on to the next generation.