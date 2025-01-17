Entry Deadline Extended For The Community Pub Hero Awards

Share Post Share Email

Great news for pubs and their supporters across the UK!

The deadline to enter the Community Pub Hero Awards 2025 has been extended to 11 PM on Friday, 24 January 2025.

This extension offers even more time to recognise the incredible work pubs are doing to support their communities. Whether it’s fundraising for local causes, backing grassroots sports, championing sustainability, or offering vital support to regulars, there’s still time to share your story and get the recognition you deserve.

The Community Pub Hero Awards are not just for pubs – MPs can also nominate a pub in their constituency that’s making a real difference. This is your chance to shine a spotlight on a pub that plays a vital role in your local community. Nominated pubs, along with their MPs, will be invited to the prestigious awards ceremony in the House of Commons on Tuesday, 4 March 2025.

Award Categories:

There’s a category for every type of community impact:

Community Support Hero

Charity Fundraising Hero

Community Sport Hero

Community Regular Hero

Sustainability Hero

The PubAid Community Pub Hero Awards celebrate the invaluable contributions pubs make to their communities. These awards highlight the vital role pubs play in supporting local causes, fostering connections, and strengthening neighbourhoods.

Entering is free and easy! Visit https://www.pubaid.co.uk/community-pub-hero-awards/ to submit your entry or nomination by the new deadline.