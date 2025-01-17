The Drinks Trust Launches £1m Campaign “Face It Together” to Support Industry Colleagues

Share Post Share Email

The Drinks Trust, the drinks hospitality industry charity, has launched its most ambitious campaign yet, Face It Together, with the goal of raising £1,000,000 to continue helping those in need.

The drinks hospitality industry has long been a vital part of our culture and economy, playing a key role in shaping social traditions, building community connections, and contributing significantly to the economy. However, rising cost pressures continue to challenge the sector. This year, businesses will face further tough decisions to reduce expenses. The Office for Budget Responsibility predicts a decline in employment levels, and a recent survey by the BII reveals that one in four pubs anticipate having to close their doors.

This in turn, will have a devastating impact on the people who work in our industry, whose financial resilience has already been eroded as a result of tough economic times in recent years following the ripple effect of Covid, rising energy and housing bills, and the current cost of living crisis that is still biting hard.

According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, 22% of working-age adults will experience poverty this year. To put that into context, that means that potentially 1 in 5 of our industry colleagues could face financial crisis in 2025.

Nicky Burston, The Drinks Trust CEO comments: “On the back of Covid and the cost of living crisis, our colleagues’ financial resilience is at an all-time low, and the slightest drop in income for some can make the difference between being able to cope and sliding into poverty and debt. Many of us know first-hand that circumstances can change on a sixpence, and it is vital that we are able to continue to provide immediate financial assistance to those who find themselves in urgent need, in their time of deepest crisis.”

To address the urgent challenges faced by individuals within the drinks hospitality industry, The Drinks Trust has launched its transformative campaign, Face It Together. This campaign is designed to raise awareness of the financial vulnerabilities that anyone in the industry may encounter while fostering a sense of unity and collective responsibility.

Face It Together serves as a call to action, reminding industry professionals that hardship can affect anyone, regardless of their role or experience. By coming together, we have the power to create meaningful change, ensuring that no one faces financial struggles alone. Through this campaign, The Drinks Trust aims to rally support, raise vital funds, and provide essential assistance to those most in need across the sector. Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient industry where everyone is supported.

Nicky Burston calls the industry for support: “We are all proud to be part of such a phenomenal group of people, for we know that the true strength of our industry lies in our ability to pull together. The combined power of our efforts is our unique alchemy that transforms each individual contribution into our collective force for widespread good. Let us stand together as we have done since 1886 to answer our biggest challenge yet. We want to support our colleagues in their time of need with financial assistance and emotional well-being and inspire them with learning so that we can help them stay and thrive in the industry we all love”

Neil Barker, William Grant & Sons Managing Director and Drinks Trust’s Board of Trustee’s Chair adds: “‘The Drinks Trust has always been here to assist and stand by those in our industry who are facing what often feel like insurmountable problems. Despite the huge pressures we face across our sectors, there has never been a more important time to come together as an Industry and a Drinks Community and support our colleagues who are facing genuine difficulties. I would therefore be grateful for any help you can give us to support this important campaign.”