Europe’s Capital Cities Lead Hospitality Recovery

A new report from hospitality insight leader The Oxford Partnership has revealed the cities, days and trading patterns driving the strongest rebound in European hospitality.

Titled “Time, Money & Moments: European Capital Cities Hospitality Report – Q2 2025”, the publication analyses live data from over 95,000 licensed venues across Europe’s capital cities, uncovering key shifts in consumer behaviour and venue performance across the first half of the year.

The report highlights three critical dimensions of on-trade performance:

Time – how long guests stay in venues (dwell time)

Money – what they spend (average spend per head)

Moments – when they visit (day-of-week and hour-by-hour trends)

Key findings from the report include:

London, Madrid, Berlin and Amsterdam lead the capital city recovery, with strong performance in both dwell time and spend.

Thursday and Friday are now the undisputed power days for footfall across most capitals, driven by a strong post-work drinking culture.

Dwell time has increased by 18% since January, reaching a 2025 high in June – particularly in Southern cities where outdoor and late-night trade thrives.

Average spend per head is highest in London, Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Paris, with food-led venues seeing the biggest Q2 growth.

Venue churn dropped significantly by June, indicating greater market stability and consumer confidence.

Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership, said: “Europe’s capital cities are the heartbeat of hospitality. This report provides a dynamic, real-time view of where the sector is thriving, how behaviour is shifting, and what operators and suppliers need to know to stay ahead. It’s clear that the first half of 2025 has been a turning point — not just in recovery, but in reshaping how consumers interact with hospitality.”

The report is the first in a new quarterly series designed to support brands, suppliers, investors, and operators with practical, data-driven insight drawn from The Oxford Partnership’s proprietary venue-level tracking system.

To access the full Q2 2025 report, visit: oxford-partnership.com/trading-patterns/