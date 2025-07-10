Who Will Take the Young National Chef of the Year Title Later This Year?

Share Post Share Email

The Craft Guild of Chefs has now officially revealed the full list of talented young chefs who have secured their place in the prestigious final. Following a rigorous semi-final selection process, these chefs represent the very best of the UK’s emerging culinary talent.

Alessio Sneider, Soho House 76 Dean Street

Annabelle Hughes, BaxterStorey

Hannah Sloane, The Black Swan at Oldstead

Harry Van Lierop, The Ledbury

Jake Goddard, Coworth Park

Keira Carolan, Henrock

Methus Sawangseang, The Belfry Hotel and Resort

Mitchell Collins, L’Enclume

Oliver Redgwell-Welch, Entier Ltd

Paolo Marinosci, Mauro Colagreco at Raffles London at the OWO

Rosie Welch, From the Woods

There’s one place in the final still to be confirmed and that will go to the highest achiever in the kitchen category of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts Annual Awards for Excellence. Ben Howard from Solstice and Keren Fry from Àclèaf have been confirmed as reserves.

Chair of judges, Russell Bateman said: “We’ve seen an incredibly high standard of menus at this stage of the competition, which is a real testament to the talent coming through. It’s fantastic to see some of last year’s finalists returning for another shot at the title, alongside new faces stepping up to the competition for the first time.”

“Now, I want to see these finalists take on board all the feedback and insights shared during the mentor day and use the coming months to refine their skills and push themselves even further. I am loving my time as Chair of Judges and having the opportunity to give back to an industry and competition that I am immensely proud to be a part of.”

Competition director, David Mulcahy added: “Some of the UK’s most successful chefs, including Luke Selby, Ruth Hansom-Rigby and Danny Young, have held this title, and I hope this year’s finalists are inspired by what’s possible. It’s a perfect platform for elevating careers so I would encourage all 12 chefs to use their time wisely to ensure those dishes are as strong as they can be when they are plated in a few months’ time. We’ll be bringing some of the best chefs to judge them so an incredible experience and opportunity to learn awaits.”

The grand final will take place on 7 October 2025 at the University of West London, with the winner crowned at a VIP awards ceremony that evening at the Hippodrome Casino, Leicester Square.