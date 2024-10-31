Exclusive Hotel, Ansty Hall, Latest to Offer EV Charging to Guests

Share Post Share Email

RAW Charging (“RAW”), the leading electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint operator for the hospitality and leisure sector, is excited to announce the installation of new charging infrastructure at Ansty Hall, a prestigious luxury hotel in Warwickshire.

Guests visiting Ansty Hall, an Exclusive Collection Hotel, will now be able to charge their EV at one of the four newly installed bays equipped with state-of-the-art technology to meet the growing demand for reliable and convenient EV charging services. All whilst sitting back, relaxing and enjoying their stay at the beautiful property, set in eight-acres of Warwickshire countryside.

The new installation is part of RAW Charging’s partnership with the Exclusive Collection, a group of independent luxury country house hotels and spas across the UK. This exclusive partnership ensures that guests at these premium locations have access to reliable and convenient EV charging solutions, enhancing their overall experience.

Jason Simpson, CEO of RAW Charging, said: “We’re proud to partner with Ansty Hall and bring our premium EV charging solutions to luxury destinations. At RAW, we understand the importance of providing seamless services that align with the high standards expected by guests at high end venues. Our aim is to ensure that EV drivers experience a hassle-free experience, whether it’s their first or last interaction with the hotel.”

Steve Ogden, General Manager, Ansty Hall said: “We are delighted to partner with RAW Charging and be able to offer our guests the convenience of being able to charge their EV here at Ansty Hall. Being able to offer a more sustainable way to travel is perfect to add to our B-CORP credentials.”

To date the Exclusive Collection partnership has seen RAW install chargers at five of its venues across the UK, allowing 30 vehicles to charge across the portfolio simultaneously. This includes Pennyhill Park Hotel and Spa, as well as South Lodge and its spa in West Sussex, The Manor House Hotel and Golf Club in Wiltshire and Lainston House Hotel and Season Cookery School in Hampshire.

Jason added: “The installation at Ansty Hall responds to the increasing demand for EV charging points at premium hospitality destinations. As more guests transition to electric vehicles, they expect charging solutions that are not only fast and reliable but also easy to use. With the addition of these new charging bays, Ansty Hall demonstrates its commitment to meeting guest expectations by offering a service that ensures peace of mind during their stay.”

For more information on Ansty Hall visit exclusive.co.uk/ansty-hall and for further information on RAW Charging visit rawcharging.com.