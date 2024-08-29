Expanding Your Business Potential with Quality and Style

Share Tweet Share Email

Unable to take any more bookings because it’s too cold outside or raining? Turning customers away because you’ve run out of seats? As professionals in the world of Outdoor Coverings for commercial venues, Broadview know how important it is to keep your business operating whatever the weather.

More clients are looking to enhance their outdoor dining spaces with a Pergola, Awning or Umbrella System that can accommodate all seasons. Broadview are as passionate about outdoor coverings as you are about maximising your business potential. Invite them to see your outdoor space, discuss the options available and turn your vision into a reality.

Most importantly, they’ll show you how to achieve a fast return on your investment.

With one of the largest ranges of outdoor living systems in the South, manufactured by the industry leading brand Brustor, every system from Broadview can be custom designed to fit your business. They offer both louvred roof pergola systems and garden awnings with rotating and retracting roofs which are powered by a Somfy motor and can be operated either by remote or app control as well as umbrella systems.

Add extras such as LEDs, heating, Bluetooth speakers and sliding glass and you’ll get not just an Umbrella, Awning or Pergola, but a full outdoor room to use all year round.

Broadview have over 55 years of experience in the industry – backed with a five year warranty, 5 star ‘Excellent’ Trust Pilot rating and an accredited ‘Somfy Expert’ status, so you can be sure that you’re in good hands from initial survey right through to the final installation. Talk to the experts for your free consultation and see how your business can benefit with an outdoor lifestyle solution.

Call 01202 679012 or visit their website: www.outdoor-shading.co.uk