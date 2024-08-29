Innholder Scholarships Open for Applications

Share Tweet Share Email

General managers and heads of departments in the UK hospitality industry have the opportunity to receive career-changing leadership and development as applications for this year’s Innholder Scholarships have been extended to Friday 6 September.

Created by the Master Innholders, the scholarships will see up to 12 successful applicants awarded a completely free scholarship worth over £10,000 for one of two exceptional courses, both designed to help hotel professionals develop their management and leadership capabilities and broaden their expertise within the industry.

The two courses available this year include the Talent Development Programme at Cranfield University, Buckinghamshire, UK, and the General Managers Programme at Cornell University in New York, USA.

Each course will see successful applicants undertake live virtual courses taught by well-renowned hospitality lecturers over several months, as well as several day visits to the campuses throughout the year to help reinforce learning and network with peers in person.

Speaking on the announcement of the Innholder Scholarships reopening, Dan Rose-Bristow MI, Chairman of the Master Innholders, said:

“The Master Innholders is committed to the hotel industry, its future, and to developing the people who work in it, with the Innholder Scholarships being one of the ways we are helping to achieve this.

They are a rare and unique opportunity for hoteliers to take that next important step in their career, and I strongly encourage all passionate and ambitious individuals to apply and help make a positive impact on the industry in the process.”

Previous Innholder Scholarships recipients include Grant Campbell SJS, General Manager at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square and current Innholder Scholars chairman.

Speaking on his own experiences on the Talent Development Programme at Cranfield University, Grant Campbell MI SJS said:

“It was a challenging but immensely rewarding experience being able to attend Cranfield University for my studies. I had the opportunity not just to learn how management is applied in the hotel industry, but also in a range of other industries and what they can teach us about management in hotels.

Some of the changes that I made in my management style happened quite quickly allowing for a much better performance and balance to my work life. Many other aspects are still developing but there are numerous key elements from the course that I still apply to this day.”

An assessment panel will review all submissions and draw up a shortlist of applicants who will be invited to attend an interview undertaken by a panel in the autumn in London.

Applications will close on Friday 6 September.