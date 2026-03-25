FA Cup Fever Heads to Horn & Trumpet – As Guests Get Their Hands On The Trophy

Photo credit: Marston's

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The magic of the FA Cup truly came to life at the Horn & Trumpet in Stoke‑on‑Trent last weekend, as guests packed into the pub for a rare chance to get up close to one of football’s most iconic trophies.

The trophy drew supporters of all ages eager to snap a photo, soak up the atmosphere and celebrate Port Vale’s historic run to the Quarter Finals – their first since 1954.

Just a short walk from Vale Park, the Horn & Trumpet was the perfect home for the occasion. Since reopening last year following a £432,000 investment, the pub has become a vibrant hub for the community, boasting Marston’s refreshed Two Door design. The layout offers two distinct spaces: a lively sports bar buzzing with pre‑match energy and a relaxed, family‑friendly lounge ideal for quieter moments.

General Manager Dan Maddox said the day was one to remember: “We were absolutely buzzing to welcome the actual FA Cup into the pub. With Port Vale making history, this was a huge moment not just for the club but for the entire community.

“Whether guests were grabbing a pint before the game or popping in with the family for a photo, it was brilliant to share the magic of the cup with everyone.”

The trophy visit was made possible with support from TNT Sports, ahead of Vale’s much‑anticipated Quarter Final clash with Chelsea on Saturday 4th April.

Adding to the excitement, the Horn & Trumpet hosted an FA Cup‑themed quiz, where one lucky fan took home a signed Ben Waine shirt. The pub also raffled off a matchday ball signed by the entire squad, raising funds in support of the Port Vale Foundation.