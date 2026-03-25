UK Food-To-Go Market Set To Reach £24.9bn In 2026, Ahead Of Wider Eating-Out Sector

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The UK food-to-go market is set to reach £24.9bn in 2026, growing ahead of the wider eating-out sector as consumer demand for convenient, high-quality options continues to evolve, according to the latest Lumina Intelligence UK Food to Go Market Report 2026.

While the sector remains resilient, the drivers of growth are shifting. Rather than more consumers entering the market, expansion is increasingly being driven by higher spend per visit, with more affluent professionals turning to food-to-go as a convenient alternative to restaurant dining.

At the same time, consumer expectations are changing, with quality now overtaking value as the most important purchase driver, reflecting demand for better ingredients, functional health benefits and more personalised offers.

The report also highlights how rising operating costs are reshaping operator strategies. With labour costs increasing, food prices remaining elevated and outlet expansion slowing, brands are focusing more heavily on technology, format innovation and smarter pricing structures to sustain profitability.

Despite these challenges, the outlook for the sector remains positive. The market is forecast to continue expanding through the rest of the decade, with travel locations, contemporary fast food brands and coffee shop operators expected to deliver some of the strongest growth as commuter activity and demand for convenient, premium products increase.

Commenting on the findings, Linda Haden, Insight Lead at Lumina Intelligence, said: “The UK food-to-go market remains structurally resilient, but the way growth is being generated is changing. We’re seeing consumers spend more per visit as expectations around quality, health and personalisation rise. At the same time, operators are navigating a more complex cost environment, which means innovation in formats, pricing and technology will be critical to sustaining growth in the years ahead.”