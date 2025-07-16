The 2025 NACC Care Chef of the Year Finalists Announced

Share Post Share Email

The finalists for the National Association of Care Catering (NACC) Care Chef of the Year 2025 have been announced.

Following some fiercely contested heats the line-up of care chefs set to compete in the national final of the National Association of Care Catering (NACC) Care Chef of the Year 2025 competition has been announced.

This, the 25th anniversary of the competition saw five regional heats being held with care chefs demonstrating that they can compete with the best when it comes to culinary skills. The prize is to represent their region in the national final scheduled to take place on 1st October 2025.

Head Judge Steve Munkley, Vice President of Craft Guild of Chefs, was accompanied by specialist judges at each event. The chefs had to demonstrate to the judges their full understanding of the meals they are providing for their residents whilst introducing their own flair through contemporary flavours.

The finalists who intend to impress the judges one more time include:

Lorna Parsons, Colten Care

Jack Wood, Colten Care

Anna Koziarska, Meallmore Ltd

Jessica Vreede, Guthrie House Care Home

James Adcock, Aaron Court, Abbey Healthcare

Matthew Burke, Care UK

Dawn Louise Brown, Greenholme Care Home, Avery Healthcare

Alex Connell, Vegetarian for Life

Ilona Tomaz, Porthavent Care Home

Clare Broadbent, Devonshire House, Harbour Healthcare

Steven Wright, Caring Homes

Caitlin Goodall, AbleCare Homes

The ninety-minute regional heat focused on the importance of food, nutrition and positive mealtime experiences as part of quality care, entrants are challenged to create an appealing and delicious two-course menu (main and dessert) appropriate for people in a care setting. The combined food cost for both courses should be no more than £4.50 per head based on three portions and it must be nutritionally balanced. The menu must also feature at least one product from Unilever Food Solutions’ sector-relevant catering range.

Head Judge, Steve Munkley said: “This is the fifth year I have been involved and it’s going brilliantly. The standards continue to improve year on year and we have some great cooks out there in the Care Sector. This competition is a brilliant example of showcasing that talent.”

Neel Radia, National Chair of the NACC, said: “Congratulations to all those making the final of the NACC Care Chef of the Year Competition 2025! We are celebrating the Silver Jubilee of this fantastic event. The standards that we see in this competition is as high as it has ever been and the dishes served would bring delight to any diner, wherever they were eating. The finalists should be immensely proud of their efforts so far. I am sure that they will want to impress the judges once more in October.”

The NACC is supported by main sponsor Unilever Food Solutions along with longstanding event sponsor, the Worshipful Company of Cooks. This year they will be joined by new sponsors including crockery sponsor, Foodcare Systems, small equipment sponsor, Metcalfe Catering Equipment, heavy equipment sponsor, Rational UK. and hygiene sponsors Blueleaf Care.

For more information on the NACC Care Chef of the Year 2025 competition click visit https://nacccarechefoftheyear.co.uk/2025