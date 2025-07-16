Worcestershire Operator Takes on Second Star Pubs Lease

Share Post Share Email

Worcestershire licensee, Chris Madin has taken on his second Star Pubs lease, The Boot in Flyford Flavell, near Worcester. Having run the pub on a temporary agreement, he and his partner Chelsea Hill are now undertaking a joint £210,000 refurbishment with Star Pubs which will create eight new jobs when the pub reopens mid-August.

The investment will double the bar area with a view to broadening the pub’s appeal and creating a more country pub ambience. Previously it had been a food destination pub only. The interior and exterior upgrade will transform the tired looking pub into a great family and dog friendly village local offering top quality food, drinks and accommodation.

Chris and Chelsea have run The Jubilee in Studley, another Star Pubs leasehold pub, for over 10 years. The Boot is a more a premium outlet.

Says Chris: “The previous licensees had The Boot for 18 years and had established a reputation for food. Wehave continued this but couldn’t grow the business further without broadening the pub’s appeal. Doubling the bar area will allow us to do this and make The Boot the hub of the village. Once up and running, we’ll start to host quiz nights and live music as well as put on other events throughout the year.

“We hadn’t planned to take on The Boot but could see its potential. It’s situated in an affluent area and has a strong following. In this current climate you see pubs come on the market that change hands frequently. It’s the pubs that have long standing licensees that are the ones to watch; they don’t come on the market that often. We are not looking to expand in the short term but if the right pub came along, we’d have a look.”

Says Star Pubs Investment Manager, Aubrey Taylor: “Chris and Chelsea are experienced pub operators. They’ve made a great success of The Jubilee, which has a huge footfall, and The Boot, which will go from strength to strength following the refurbishment and new broader offer. We’re delighted to be co-investing with Chris and Chelsea to take The Boot to a new level and to create a great village pub for the whole community to enjoy.”