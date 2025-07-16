UK Consumers To Spend £30m At Hospitality Venues Over Women’s Euros Quarter-Final

UK hospitality venues are forecast to see 1.9 million consumers head through their doors to watch the Women’s Euros Quarter-finals, according to a new report.

The Women’s Euro 2025 Spending Report, by VoucherCodes.co.uk, forecasts £30.3m will be spent by UK consumers, as they purchase food and drink for the Women’s Euro Quarter-final matches.

With the large majority of viewers planning to watch the games from home (7.6), and only 2.6m planning to head to pubs and bars, retailers will out perform the hospitality sector by £32.2m. This follows the pattern seen over the earlier stages of the tournament, as consumers favour family-friendly watch parties at home.

Breaking down hospitality spending, consumers are expected to purchase £15.5m worth of drinks, and £14.8m worth of food over the tournament stage.

England v Sweden

With England playing against Sweden in the Quarter-finals (Thurs 17th Jul), the majority of Quarter-final spending will be for that game, with Brits expected to spend £22.2m at hospitality venues.

Hospitality spend (£m) Number of spenders (m) Food 10.6 0.8 Drink 11.5 0.9 TOTAL 22.2 1.7

Michael Brandy, Senior Commercial Director at VoucherCodes.co.uk, comments: “Whilst the hospitality sector won’t see as strong of a sales performance as retail, they can still expect to see a rise in visitors from the Quarter-final games. As excitement grows, so does spending, with the amount consumers spend at hospitality venues per game set to increase from £4.2m during the Group stage to £7.6m.

“With the majority of fans choosing to watch from home during the Quarter-finals stage, especially with the midweek kick-offs, hospitality venues should think carefully about how they can tap into this market. Consider offering deals on takeaways, either directly or through a delivery service, to access customers choosing to watch from the comfort of their sofa.”