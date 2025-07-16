Oasis Reunion Tour Gives Hospitality A Supersonic Boost

Share Post Share Email

Hospitality operators in Manchester, Edinburgh and London can expect a welcome boost to trade when Oasis come to town for their much-anticipated reunion shows over the next few weeks.

The first shows of the tour, held at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Friday 4th and Saturday 5th July, generated more than £4m in beer and cider sales for city centre venues across the two days.

Further data from real-time insights provider The Oxford Partnership and hospitality tech supplier Vianet indicates that:

More than 811,000 pints of draught beer and cider were sold at city centre hospitality venues

This equates to 1,477 pints sold per venue and represents a 56% boost to trade versus the prior weekend

The average city centre venue benefitted from £7,385 in beer sales

With further shows in Manchester’s Heaton Park (16, 19, 20 July), followed by Wembley Stadium in London (25, 26, 30 July, 2, 3 August) and Murrayfield in Edinburgh (8, 9, 12 August), operators can look forward to the significant boost that landmark events provide to city centres.

Kate Nicholls, Chair of UKHospitality, said: “This summer’s Oasis reunion tour has been highly anticipated not just by fans, but some might say also for hospitality businesses. The kick-off shows in Cardiff provided hotels, pubs, bars and restaurants with a real champagne supernova and much-needed boost to trade, representing one of the most profitable weekends for the sector in the city so far this year.

“Landmark events like this deliver a huge boost to hospitality through the trading opportunities they present, and we hope to see this continue throughout the remaining Oasis shows over the next few weeks.”

Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership, commented: “Oasis didn’t just roll with it, they rocked Cardiff’s hospitality scene to the tune of more than 811,000 pints.

“Thanks to our exclusive partnership with Vianet our Market Watch data saw the average city centre venue pour nearly 1,500 pints across the two gig days – that’s a 56% uplift versus the previous week and more than £4 million ringing through the tills in draught beer and cider sales. When Britpop legends come to town, it’s not just the crowd that’s singing – the taps are working overtime too.”