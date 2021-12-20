Finalists Announced for the UKBG National Cocktail Competition 2021

After an intense two months of searching to find the UKBG’s National Cocktail Competition’s Winner, the UK Bartenders’ Guild is proud to reveal the finalists.

The fifteen strong line – up of competitors hail from all four corners of the world and represent some of the most impressive talent within the UK hospitality industry.

This year, the NCC format was framed towards community learning. At each stage of the competition a series of seminars was hosted – in-person and online – developing competitor knowledge in the areas of Sake, Whiskey and Gin, bringing Japanese beverage culture to a wider audience throughout the UK, while upskilling our competitors.

The UKBG enhanced this further by hosting seminars and networking opportunities at the regional finals, including a memorable, impromptu skills masterclass and tasting session from industry legendary, Peter Dorelli.

The UKBG NCC 2021 represents the organisation’s renewed vigour to support and celebrate the industry and its workforce, encouraging all who can, to attend the Grand Final in January to cheer and celebrate their peers.

The finalists have so far been through an initial online recipe submission, sharing their best Sake-inspired cocktail featuring Akashi-Tai Sake; and an ‘Ultimate Highball’ round, featuring Hatozaki whisky.

The Grand Final will see competitors recreating their initial Sake recipe submission, alongside a Gin Fizz recipe, as outlined in the Cafe Royal Cocktail Book Coronation

Edition, authored by UKBG founder, William ‘Billy’ Tarling and will feature 135° East Gin.