, Finalists Confirmed For The Hospitality Lockdown Hero Awards

After sifting through over 500 nominations, all of which are heroes of the hospitality industry in their own right, the judging panel for the Hospitality Lockdown Hero Awards, in association with the Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Show (HRC), have selected the worthy finalists in each of the eight categories. The hospitality industry as a whole now get the chance to choose the overall winners by casting their votes at: https://www.hrc.co.uk/hospitality-lockdown-hero-awards-2020

Reflecting on the industry response to the Hospitality Lockdown Hero Awards, HRC Event Manager, Ronda Annesley said:

“Our industry is full of resilient, innovative and caring people and this has been emphasised by the astounding number of nominations for the Hospitality Lockdown Hero Awards we received from across the country.

We were touched by the compassion and community minded spirit of the people and businesses that have gone the extra mile during the tough months of the Coronavirus lockdown and it has been an incredibly hard task for our judges to shortlist just six nominations in each category.

Our peers in the hospitality industry can now decide which of the worthy nominations should win in the public vote at https://www.hrc.co.uk/hospitality-lockdown-hero-awards-2020. Votes must be cast by midnight 18th September and the winners will be announced at a special virtual ceremony which will take place on 22nd September.”

The finalists in the Hospitality Lockdown Hero Awards are:

The Outstanding Business of Lockdown

Viva Italia Group (Scotland)

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation (Northampton)

Littleton Green Community School (Staffordshire)

La Tua Pasta (London)

GiveLocally (Nationwide)

Thomas Franks (UK, Malta & Portugal)

The Outstanding Individual of Lockdown

Kate Nicholls – UKHospitality (Nationwide)

Greg Mangham – Only A Pavement Away (London)

Tony Matharu – Blue Orchid Hotels (London)

Frank Bothwell – Thomas Franks Ltd. (UK, Malta & Portugal)

Rob Kirby – Lexington Catering (London)

Mark Cribb – Urban Guild and Humans of Hospitality (Bournemouth)

The Best Community Initiative

Angel & Crown (Richmond)

Manorview Hotels & Leisure Group (Nationwide)

Sommerins at Home (Wales)

Horse & Dove Limited (Uttoxeter)

Point A Hotels (Nationwide)

OSO Arts Centre (London)

The Star Inn (Harbottle, Northumberland)

The Most Inspiring Product or Service

Open Kitchen (Manchester)

Philip Watts Design (Nationwide)

Chefbay (Nationwide)

Criton (Nationwide)

Claridge’s (London)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Ltd. (Nationwide)

The Most Impactful Social Media Campaign

Brewgooder (Nationwide)

MacGregor’s Bar (Inverness)

B3 Designers (London)

The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa (Skipton, North Yorks)

Bedlam Brewery (East Sussex)

Adam Handling at Home (London)

The Best Business Transformation

La Tua Pasta (London)

Cheshire Cat Pubs and Bars Ltd (Cheshire)

Rotunda Comedy Club (Glasgow)

The Greyhound Inn (Sydling St Nicholas, Dorset)

The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa (Skipton, North Yorks)

The Devenish Complex (Belfast)

The Most Dynamic Collaboration

Only A Pavement Away (London)

HospoLive (Nationwide)

The Grand Outdoor Café (Nationwide)

Place of the Way (London)

Supersonic Inc Ltd. (Nationwide)

The Core Collective (Nationwide)

The Most Innovative At-Home Experience