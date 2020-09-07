, Growing Out Of The Lockdown Legacy

As we close the door on the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, it appears to have given the hospitality sector a much-needed rise in sales. But is it just a short term fix? As we look at how the sector can move forward, we need to look at what we have learned and implemented over the past few months, and how to ensure long term success.

We have seen automation increasingly drive the way people order food and socialise. Embedded digital offerings, like apps and other pre- paid options, allow customers to order food on their mobile devices and click-and-collect, adding to the personal comfort of customers, and reducing the duration of their visit, or proximity to other members of the public.

At the same time, the pandemic has forced an evolution in customer experience. One that is quicker, more efficient and effective than what has been before.The bar has now risen and those that fall by the tech- nology wayside will fail. Ignoring technology is no longer an option. Customers expect digital payments and delivery services for everything from pizzas and gourmet food to bottles of wine and groceries.

THE NEW WORLD OF EMBEDDED DIGITAL OFFERINGS

The concept of ‘embedded digital offerings’ has been gaining traction for several years with the growth of apps and other pre-paid options. Traditionally, this has meant meeting consumers within the moments and spaces when they are busy and in a rush such as during the morning commute or at an airport. However, embedded digital offerings that allow consumers to order remotely is now crucial to the customer experience regardless of the moment they are in.