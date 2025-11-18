Flight Club Confirms Reading as its Next Home

Share Post Share Email

Flight Club, the lively cocktail and social darts bar, has confirmed today that it has chosen Reading as the location for its next UK venue, its second venue in the Thames Valley, after opening in Oxford last year.

The bar will occupy a space in the popular and vibrant Station Hill development adjacent to Reading Station. At 6,211 square feet, the venue will feature Flight Club’s signature style, combining the feel of a traditional Victorian pub with a fairground twist.

Flight Club promises to release more about what to expect from the brand-new Reading venue soon.

Steve Moore, CEO and co-founder of Flight Club, said, “Get ready, Reading! We are thrilled to be bringing the Flight Club experience to Station Hill next year. We’re setting up shop right in the heart of the action to deliver what we do best: high-energy fun, incredible cocktails, and unforgettable social moments. We are already looking forward to opening the doors and kicking off the party in 2026.”

Alex Aitchison/Will House at Lincoln Property Company and on behalf of the Lincoln MGT JV said: “Station Hill is a buzzing and well-connected destination and the gateway to Reading, which visitors enjoy and feel proud of. Flight Club further enhances our popular retail and leisure offering at one of the key destinations in the Thames Valley for people to live, work and play. We look forward to welcoming Flight Club to the award-winning Station Hill scheme next year.”