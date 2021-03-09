Food Trends That Will Shape 2021

Futurist and search experts identifyVegan,Easter,Tipsy Tapas and Pumpkin trends that are expected to go big this year and beyond

With 40,000 Google searches made every second in the UK, totalling 3.5 billion a day, it’s no surprise that if you explore what people search on the World’s most visited site, and when, it can help Wholesalers tap into the mind of consumers and customers.

On top of that, Futurists systematically research industry predictions*and forthcoming possibilities to explore what is likely to emerge from the present.

Put these two together – as they have been in ‘Moments in Marketing 2021’ – and Wholesalers can stay ahead of the curve to plan, procure, and market their offerings.

Here’s just some of food and beverage insights and dates you need to know for 2021 from search experts and renowned Futurist,Tracey Follows.

THE BIGGEST TRENDS FOR WHOLESALERS TO WATCH IN 2021

Vegan and plant-based flourishes

The most popular foods for 2021 that Vegans want an alternative for are Burgers, Lasagne, Shepherd’s Pie and Chilli.As well as dairy alternatives for recipes such as Vegan Mac and Cheese.

With Veganism fast becoming one of the UK’s most popular dietary initiatives, people are specifically wanting inspiration for Vegan meal plans, shopping lists and everyday Vegan meal recipes, whilst interest in milk, cheese, ice-cream, butter and chocolate alternatives is high.

When looking at alternatives to meat and dairy products, both Jackfruit and tempeh (a traditional Indonesian soy product that is made from fermented soybeans) are two of the most searched for products as people explore new cooking ingredients.

We’re particularly interested too in what the biggest supermarkets and food chains are planning for Veganuary, with searches such as ‘Pizza Hut Veganuary’, ‘Sainsburys Veganuary’, ‘McDonalds Veganuary’ and ‘Pizza Express Veganuary’ also on the up.