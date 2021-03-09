Investment in Health and Safety Rather Than EOTHO 2.0 is ‘the Answer for Hospitality’

When we reopened in the summer, the lack of those fixed costs being addressed by the government, such as huge rental costs in city centres, created an urgency to help produce revenues, So, EOTHO was born.

However, this is a subsidy and a short term solution to what was clearly a mid to long term problem. A virus that acted like flu, but was more contagious and much more deadly, no one forecasting was thinking that this would be over in one wave and a short-term problem, but a long year followed by existential changes to the business in the long run, changes that will particularly affect the health and safety operation of the business.

The Help out to Eat Out subsidy, intended to benefit the whole industry failed, because the world had already changed.Those companies in the centre of towns that where to survive, continued working on making their restaurants safer within other strategies towards viability.Those in the residential areas would probably not, they were too concentrated on taking care of an artificial demand that in some cases produced way above average earnings, in packed restaurants with ever increasing capacities (2m to 1m).