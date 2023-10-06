Fuller’s and Cotswold Inns & Hotels Achieve Green Tourism Bronze Award

Share Tweet Share Email

Fuller’s are celebrating after seven Cotswold Inns & Hotels sites, plus five Fuller’s hotels, have received Green Tourism Bronze Awards. Green Tourism is an internationally recognised third party assessor whose awards are an indicator of excellent sustainability practice within the hospitality sector.

The Bronze Awards, achieved by all seven of its hotels, places the Cotswold Inns & Hotels as one of the few hotel groups in the area to have received this accreditation.

To achieve the award, Green Tourism assessed the 12 hotels’ entries which covered a range of sustainability topics – including community, experiences and energy – across its people, places and planet goals.

Oliver Rosevear, Fuller’s Director of Sustainability, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the teams at the sites who received the award and great recognition of all their hard work. Through our sustainability programme, Life is too good to waste, Fuller’s has made great progress – but the sites’ individual actions were key in securing these awards. It’s inspiring to see that so many of our team members are passionate about sustainability and bringing that passion with them to their place of work.

“The Cotswold Inns & Hotels are popular with corporate bookers and we know that sustainability is often a deciding factor for those bookings. There has been plenty of work taking place to improve sustainability at the Cotswold Inns & Hotels. It’s fantastic to have this certified through a third-party assessment by Green Tourism – a well-known organisation – as it demonstrates to existing and prospective customers that we are a sustainable business that cares about our impact on our planet, people and communities.

“A huge thanks and congratulations to each and every one of the hotels’ team members. We’re delighted with Bronze Awards – but will be looking for ways to improve further and achieve Silver and Gold next year.”

Green Tourism Founder and CEO, Andrea Nicholas, said: “I’d like to add my congratulations to all those involved at the seven Cotswold Inns & Hotels sites and five Fuller’s hotels on their achievement. This is due reward for their hard work and commitment. We are proud to support Fuller’s and Cotswold Inns & Hotels as they continue to further their sustainability standards.”