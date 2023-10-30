Fuller’s Receives Emissions Target Reduction Approval

Share Tweet Share Email

Fuller’s has had its near-term, science-based emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Fuller’s has committed to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 42% by FY2030 from a FY2020 base year. Fuller’s also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 25% within the same timeframe.

In 2021, Fuller’s committed to only source electricity from 100% renewable sources

In April 2022, Fuller’s announced it had already reduced electricity by 13% and gas by 14% vs the baseline year

When The Admiralty in Trafalgar Square reopened in April 2023, it became Fuller’s first pub to be powered by 100% renewable electricity – eliminating the use of gas and reducing the site’s electricity demand by over 40%

Over the past two years, Fuller’s has increased recycling from 35% to 59% in its managed pubs and hotels and ensured zero waste is sent to landfill.

The SBTi is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emission reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net zero emissions before 2050.

Oliver Rosevear, Fuller’s Sustainability Director, said: “This is a major milestone on our journey to net zero. In 2021 we announced that we would achieve net zero by 2040 – with a commitment to achieve net zero for operational emissions by 2030. Through our Life is too good to waste programme, we have made some real progress on this journey. To have our initial, near-term emissions reduction target approved by SBTi shows that we have set ambitious but realistic goals.

“The latest climate science from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – described by the UN as ‘code red for humanity’ – shows it is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 °C, but we are dangerously close to that threshold. So it is more important than ever to reduce our emissions and impact on the planet. Through the hard work of our team members and the support provided by SBTi, I feel confident that we will achieve our goals.”