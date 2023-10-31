Lancaster’s Pub With A Spooky History Re-Opens In Time For Halloween

Share Tweet Share Email

The oldest pub in Lancaster has received a new lease of life following a considerate refurbishment by Robinsons Brewery. The Three Mariners was acquired by North-West based family brewers Robinsons from Mitchells of Lancaster in 2015.

The historic city centre pub has been carefully renovated to retain its quirks and charms, inherent in its character. The design team at Robinsons worked closely with the council’s planning team to ensure that the listed building’s heritage was preserved, and with business partner Dan Taylor, to ensure the investment met the needs of the growing business.

The pub which has been in situ since the 1400’s originally sat on a street called Bridge Street and was called ‘Carpenters Arms’ back then. All that remains of this street now is the cobbles outside the pub. In the medieval days, Lancaster imported sugar, cotton, rum and mahogany and exported furniture and general merchandise to the colonies in North America and West Indies at the time, which has been reflected in the pub’s ancient maritime theme.

Alongside the pub’s new décor and design scheme, The Three Mariners is a hand-pull paradise with 12 hand-pulls on the bar and an additional 10 kegged beers.

Dan took on the license of The Three Mariners earlier this year following the success of his other Robinsons pub, which was awarded Lancashire’s CAMRA pub of the year, The Black Horse in Preston. Since re-opening, the pub has been booming, with two successful music festivals across the weekends and the pub bustling with customers eating and drinking, impressed with the new look.