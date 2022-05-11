Fuller’s Team Members Raise Over £25,000 with 26 Mile Bridge Walk

Share Tweet Share Email

Over 80 Fuller’s team members – from right across its pub and hotel estate and the support centre – took to the streets of London last week to raise in excess of £25,000 for Fuller’s corporate charity, Special Olympics Great Britain.

Joined by a number of Special Olympics athletes, the team walked 26 miles from Fuller’s HQ at Pier House, Kew Bridge to The Sail Loft in Greenwich, crossing the River Thames 19 times using 18 bridges and the Greenwich Foot Tunnel.

Special Olympics Great Britain provides year-round sports training and competition opportunities for all people with intellectual (learning) disabilities in England Scotland and Wales (www.specialolympicsbg.org.uk).