VisitEngland Announces Winners of 2022 ROSE Award

Share Tweet Share Email

VisitEngland has revealed the 100 winners of this year’s ROSE Award.

The ROSE Awards recognise the accommodation providers across England who provide visitors with the warmest of welcomes. They celebrate the establishments where the owners, management and employees, irrespective of their star rating, style or type of accommodation, provide outstanding experiences for their customers.

The awards are now in their sixth year after being paused in 2020 and 2021.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said:

“It is great to see the ROSE Awards back as we celebrate and congratulate accommodation businesses across England excelling at customer service and creating stand-out experiences that keep visitors coming back time-after-time.

“The awards are also a wonderful showcase of the sheer scale of outstanding accommodation across England with visitors truly spoilt for choice. From stunning estates with camping on their doorstep to quintessentially English pubs with cosy rooms, from charming B&Bs and self-catering cottages in glorious locations to quirky beach huts in picture-perfect seaside towns, there is a stay to suit all tastes and requirements.”

The ROSE Award winners were nominated by VisitEngland’s quality scheme assessors and selected from assessor comments and online feedback from overseas and domestic visitors. Recipients of the awards include all types of accommodation from Bed & Breakfasts (B&B)/guesthouses, self-catering and hotels to parks, campsites, glamping sites and hostels and cover a range of ratings from three to five stars, as well as accredited properties.

ROSE Award recipients can advertise their accolade as long as they remain within the VisitEngland quality scheme.

The VisitEngland ROSE Awards 2022 were presented at an afternoon tea event on Thursday 5 May at the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa.

See the full list of ROSE Award 2022 winners here.

Tourism is one of England’s largest and most valuable industries, supporting hundreds of thousands of businesses, employing about 2.6 million people and, in 2019, generating £76 billion in domestic visitor spending.