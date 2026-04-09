Gatwick Hotel Celebrates Second Prestigious Award Win

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A Gatwick hotel is celebrating being presented with an award for the second year running.

The Sandman Signature London Gatwick Hotel, a four-star property operated by the Sandman Hotel Group, was named Business Hotel of the Year at the Prestige Awards for West Sussex 2026/27, having received the same accolade in 2025.

Judges highlighted the hotel’s spacious bedrooms, meeting and event facilities, complimentary high-speed WiFi and on-site amenities as reasons for the win. Its Shark Club bar and restaurant also drew favourable mention.

The hotel has operated near the airport since 2013 and comprises 151 guest rooms and suites, along with conference facilities, a pool and a fitness centre.

The hotel holds a Green Key eco-label, an internationally recognised certification for environmentally responsible hospitality businesses.