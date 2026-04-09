Orange Socks Drive Fundraising Momentum for LTC and Only A Pavement Away

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A new industry-wide fundraising initiative spearheaded by hospitality champion Hamish Stoddart is calling on operators and suppliers across the UK to show their support by donning bright orange socks.

The “Orange Socks” campaign offers a simple, low-cost way to unite the sector while raising vital funds for leading industry charities Licensed Trade Charity and Only A Pavement Away. Closely aligned with the popular Hospitality Rides and Pedalling To Pubs challenges, the initiative has become a visible symbol of resilience and solidarity, with participants wearing the distinctive socks on the most demanding day of each ride to reflect both the physical effort involved and the collective spirit of the trade.

Hospitality Rides will see 30 industry leaders tackle a gruelling 400km route through Vietnam across 18-25 April, while Pedalling To Pubs brings together 65 riders for a 270km journey through Norfolk across 4-6 June, stopping at pubs along the route to celebrate the sector.

Every pair of Orange Socks sold will directly contribute to the life-changing work of these charities which support people across the hospitality sector facing hardship, homelessness, financial difficulty, mental health challenges or barriers to employment. By getting involved, supporters can help to ensure more people in need can access the guidance and opportunities these organisations provide.

Hamish Stoddart, Hospitality Champion, said: “The challenges facing many people in our industry right now are real and urgent and Orange Socks is an easy, affordable way for anyone to get behind our riders and support LTC and Only A Pavement Away. Whether you’re riding with us or cheering us on from your office or sofa, putting on a pair of your orange socks is a powerful show of support. The more people we see in orange, the louder our message becomes and the more money we can raise for the people who need it most.”

Supporters can purchase their Orange Socks online, with all proceeds going directly to LTC and Only A Pavement Away. Socks are affordable, easy to order, and available for individuals, teams or corporate groups wanting to support.